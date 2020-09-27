Money laundering: Top court denies Destiny MD bail

“The Destiny MD will have to remain in jail,” said Khurshid Alam, a counsel of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On 20 August, the High Court turned down his bail petitions, prompting Rafiqul to move the apex court.

The ACC filed the money-laundering cases against Destiny-2000 chairman, managing director and 20 others. They stand accused of misappropriating Tk 32.85billion of the investors’ money.