Money laundering: Top court denies Destiny MD bail

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement
default-image

The Appellate Division on Sunday rejected bail petitions of Destiny Group managing director Rafiqul Amin in two money laundering cases, reports UNB.

A four-member bench, headed by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, turned down the pleas after a hearing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The Destiny MD will have to remain in jail,” said Khurshid Alam, a counsel of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On 20 August, the High Court turned down his bail petitions, prompting Rafiqul to move the apex court.

The ACC filed the money-laundering cases against Destiny-2000 chairman, managing director and 20 others. They stand accused of misappropriating Tk 32.85billion of the investors’ money.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Arms case against Papiya: Court fixes date to deliver verdict

Arms case against Papiya: Court fixes date to deliver verdict

Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Gang-rape at MC College hostel: Main accused Saifur arrested

Gang-rape at MC College hostel: Main accused Saifur arrested

Seven detained over gang rape of Khagrachhari girl

Prothom Alo illustration