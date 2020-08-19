Mountaineer Reshma's death: Police arrest microbus driver

Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a microbus that crushed Mountaineer Reshma to death in capital over a week back, reports UNB.

He was identified as Md Nayeem.

Officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Abul Kalam Azad said they arrested Nayeem and seized the vehicle from a garage in Ibrahimpur area of the city at noon.

On 7 August, Reshma Nahar Ratna, 34, a mountaineer and teacher of Ayub Ali Govt Primary School, was killed after a microbus hit her bicycle on Sher-e-Bangla Nagar lake road.

On being taken to a hospital, physicians declared her dead.