Mountaineer Reshma's death: Police arrest microbus driver

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a microbus that crushed Mountaineer Reshma to death in capital over a week back
Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a microbus that crushed Mountaineer Reshma to death in capital over a week backUNB

Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a microbus that crushed Mountaineer Reshma to death in capital over a week back, reports UNB.

He was identified as Md Nayeem.

Officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Abul Kalam Azad said they arrested Nayeem and seized the vehicle from a garage in Ibrahimpur area of the city at noon.

On 7 August, Reshma Nahar Ratna, 34, a mountaineer and teacher of Ayub Ali Govt Primary School, was killed after a microbus hit her bicycle on Sher-e-Bangla Nagar lake road.

On being taken to a hospital, physicians declared her dead.

Advertisement

More News

College principal fined for holding exam

College principal fined for holding exam

Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat’s flats to be attached

Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat’s flats to be attached

3 teens beaten dead in Jashore juvie: Autopsy reports

Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police entering Jashore juvenile center after the clash

ACC sues Invent Clothing chairman, wife for embezzling Tk 120m

Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka