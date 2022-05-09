MP blames media for 'misunderstanding' over statement, seeks 'apology'

HM Ibrahim, an MP from Noakhali-1 (partial Chatkhil and Sonaimuri) constituency, has retracted statement of lynching miscreants, amid controversy. The lawmaker, who addressed a rally on Friday evening, described the statement in favour of extrajudicial killings as a "misunderstanding". However, he blamed the media for such misunderstandings. He posted a status on his Facebook profile around 11:15 pm on Sunday. MP Ibrahim ‘apologised’ for the previous statement saying that it came out ‘wrong’.

MP HM Ibrahim wrote on his Facebook, “Dear people of Chatkhil and Sonaimuri. Assalamu Alaikum. For the past two-three days, the footage of a statement of mine has been clipped and published in various media… As a result, there has been a mixed reaction among various quarters.”