MP Nixon ‘threatens Faridpur DC’ over arrest of his supporters

Addressing the rally, MP Nixon said the deputy commissioner arrested the activists of 'Boat symbol' and assaulted them by "12 magistrates" during the election.

Calling the deputy commissioner 'a razakar'," the MP said, "Party leaders and activists were attacked by magistrates wherever they were found in only four unions."

"I warn the district administration. You've seen in Faridpur that many great leaders have fallen. The staff at the district administration were involved in all illegal activities of Barkat-Rubel," the MP said.

"If Barkat Rubel could be tried, the deputy commissioner will also be tried because the deputy commissioner gets the share of sand business of Dipu Khan (main rival KM Obaidul Bari).