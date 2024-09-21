Tofazzal Murder: Eight students expelled, FH hall provost relieved
Dhaka University authorities have relieved Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall provost Shah Md Masum over the mob lynching of Tofazzal Hossain inside the hall.
Also, eight students found involved with the lynching by the probe committee formed by hall authorities have been expelled. The hall authorities also cancelled allotment of seats for these students.
DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed informed Prothom Alo about these developments on Saturday afternoon.
"FH hall’s provost has been replaced by Md Elias Al-Mamun, a professor of pharmaceutical technology department. Now the university will form a central probe body. Actions will be taken after more investigation into the matter," said DU proctor.
Six out of eight identified have already been arrested. Police said the arrestees have given confessional statements to the chief metropolitan magistrate court on Friday.
A youth named Tofazzal Hossain died after being beaten mercilessly for hours in the guest room of FH Hall on Wednesday night.
The hall administration formed a seven-member committee the following day. The committee submitted the probe report at 11:00pm on the very day. The DU authorities filed a case with Shahbagh police station in connection with the murder on Thursday afternoon. Police arrested six students of FH hall on the same day with the help of the proctorial team.
The students identified are Mottakin Shakin of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, Muhammad Jalal Mia of physics department, Suman Mia of soil, water and environment department, Al Hussain Sajjad of geography and environment department, Ahsanullah of mathematics department, Wajibul Alam of oceanography department, Md Firoz Kabir of botany department and Md Abdus Samad of physics department.
Six except Firoz Kabir and Abdus Samad have been arrested.