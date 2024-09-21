Tofazzal Murder: Eight students expelled, FH hall provost relieved

Dhaka University authorities have relieved Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall provost Shah Md Masum over the mob lynching of Tofazzal Hossain inside the hall.

Also, eight students found involved with the lynching by the probe committee formed by hall authorities have been expelled. The hall authorities also cancelled allotment of seats for these students.

DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed informed Prothom Alo about these developments on Saturday afternoon.

"FH hall’s provost has been replaced by Md Elias Al-Mamun, a professor of pharmaceutical technology department. Now the university will form a central probe body. Actions will be taken after more investigation into the matter," said DU proctor.