Muezzin arrested over lynching, burning man in Lalmonirhat

The muezzin of Burimari Central Jame Mosque in Lalmonirhat has been arrested over the lynching a man and burning his body after accusing him of disrespecting the Quran, reports UNB.
With Afiz Uddin, 50, the law enforcers have so far arrested 33 suspects over the 29 October incident.
Patgram police station officer-in-charge Sumon Kumar Mohonto said they arrested Afiz on Thursday midnight from Burimari Bazar.
Locals beat Shadunnabi Jewel, 42, to death and burned his body accusing him of disrespecting the Quran at the mosque.
Jewel's cousin Saiful Islam filed a case on 31 October over the killing.
The victim was the son of Abdul Wajed Mia of Rangpur town. He had gone to Burimari on 29 October.
After the Asr prayer at the central mosque, he was accused of disrespecting the Quran and beaten to death before his body was set on fire.