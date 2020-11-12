No evidence of disrespecting Quran in Lalmonirhat: Probe body

No evidence of disrespecting the holy Quran has been found against the person, who was beaten and burned to death in Patgram upazila following a rumour, says an investigation report submitted to the Lalmonirhat district administration.

The probe committee, formed by the local administration, submitted the report on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

“There’s no evidence of disrespecting the holy Quran,” says the report.

Additional district magistrate TMA Momin handed over the report to the Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner.