Mufti Amir Hamza placed on 5-day remand in parliament building attack case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Mufti Amir Hamza, a controversial Islamic speaker on a five-day remand in a case for planning an attack on parliament building, reports news agency UNB.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate, Atikul Islam passed the order as Kazi Mijanur Rahman, inspector of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit appealed for 10-day remand, producing Hamza before court.

According to CTTC sources, on 5 May, they arrested a young man named Shakib from parliament area with a sword. The CTTC had information that Shakib was preparing to attack parliament with the sword. A case was filed with Sher-e-Banglanagar police under Terrorism Control Act recently.