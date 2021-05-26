Mufti Amir Hamza placed on 5-day remand in parliament building attack case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Mufti Amir Hamza, a controversial Islamic speaker on a five-day remand in a case for planning an attack on parliament building, reports news agency UNB.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate, Atikul Islam passed the order as Kazi Mijanur Rahman, inspector of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit appealed for 10-day remand, producing Hamza before court.
According to CTTC sources, on 5 May, they arrested a young man named Shakib from parliament area with a sword. The CTTC had information that Shakib was preparing to attack parliament with the sword. A case was filed with Sher-e-Banglanagar police under Terrorism Control Act recently.
According to the case statement, Sakib in primary interrogation said, he was attracted toward extremism watching videos with Jihadi attack messages of several Islamic speakers like Mufti Amir Hamza, Ali Hasan Usama, Mahmudul Hasan Gunbi Harun Izhar.
Police claimed, Amir Hamza in the name of Waz Mehfil, was spreading misleading messages about issues of Islam.
Many of his speeches are available on YouTube that provokes extremism which pushing youths towards terrorism, said police.
Earlier, on Monday, a team of DMP’s CTTC arrested Amir Hamza from his village home in Kushtia upazila.