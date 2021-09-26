Crime and Law

Mamunul asked to appear before Cumilla court 23 Dec

Prothom Alo English Desk
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque
Hefazat leader Mamunul HaqueFile Photo

A Cumilla court on Sunday asked former joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam, Mamunul Haque and Mawlana Khaled Saifullah Ayubi to appear before it on 23 December in a case filed over delivering provocative speech at a mahfil in 2020, reports UNB.

Judge Irfanul Haque Chowdhury of Cumilla Cognizance Court-7 fixed the date when the two Hefazat leaders appeared before the court in the case on Sunday, said advocate Nurul Islam, a counsel of the state.

On 17 December, last year, police filed a case against six people including Mamunul for organizing a mahfil in Chandina upazila of the district without the consent of the local administration and delivering provocative speech at the mahfil.

On 18 April, a joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP’s Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur in separate cases.

He was remanded for 18 days in six different cases over rape, vandalism and Hefazat mayhem. Among them, three were filed by the district police, two by the CID, and one by the PBI.

Mamunul was held with a woman he claims to be his second wife from a resort in Sonargaon on 3 April.

Later, Hefazat leaders claimed that Mamunul went to the resort with his “second wife” where locals confined and harassed him before calling in the police.

