Mamunul asked to appear before Cumilla court 23 Dec

A Cumilla court on Sunday asked former joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam, Mamunul Haque and Mawlana Khaled Saifullah Ayubi to appear before it on 23 December in a case filed over delivering provocative speech at a mahfil in 2020, reports UNB.

Judge Irfanul Haque Chowdhury of Cumilla Cognizance Court-7 fixed the date when the two Hefazat leaders appeared before the court in the case on Sunday, said advocate Nurul Islam, a counsel of the state.