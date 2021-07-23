Crime and Law

Musharrat suicide: Police submits report to court relieving Anvir of charges

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police have submitted its final report before the court relieving Bashundhara Group’s managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of charges in a case accusing him of abetting suicide of Musharrat Jahan aka Munia.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Gulshan division deputy commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Thursday.

Police recovered the body of Musharrat Jahan hanging from the ceiling in a flat in Gulshan on 26 April night this year. The deceased’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir with Gulshan police station.

Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said the final report has been produced before the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The court has fixed 29 July for hearing on the report.

Musharrat Jahan is a daughter of freedom fighter Shafiqur Rahman from Ujir Dighirpar in Cumilla.

