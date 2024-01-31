CU student alleges rape attempt against teacher

A female student of Chittagong University has brought allegation of rape attempt against a professor of the university.

The student filed a written complaint to university’s vice chancellor Shireen Akhter against a professor of a department of science faculty on Wednesday afternoon. She alleged the teacher sexually harassed, molested and attempted to rape her.

Meanwhile, a group of students hold a human chain programme in front of the science faculty building demanding justice over the incident. The VC assured them of justice over the incident.