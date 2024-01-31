CU student alleges rape attempt against teacher
A female student of Chittagong University has brought allegation of rape attempt against a professor of the university.
The student filed a written complaint to university’s vice chancellor Shireen Akhter against a professor of a department of science faculty on Wednesday afternoon. She alleged the teacher sexually harassed, molested and attempted to rape her.
Meanwhile, a group of students hold a human chain programme in front of the science faculty building demanding justice over the incident. The VC assured them of justice over the incident.
In the written complaint, the student said she has been doing her thesis under the supervision of the alleged professor. She has been molested by the teacher in various ways since she started her thesis.
The student alleged the professor sexually harassed her on 6 January while she was alone and called her to his room and tried to rape her on 13 January.
The professor has been threatening her and her classmate not to disclose the matter. As a result, the student is feeling insecure.
The professor told Prothom Alo that the allegations are baseless. The student has been suffering from various problems.
The vice chancellor, who is also the coordinator of a cell to prevent sexual harassment, said she has received the complaint.
Necessary action would be taken after probing the allegation, added the VC.