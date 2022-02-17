National Institute of Ear, Nose and Throat loses Tk 266m thru 26 irregularities

The National Institute of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) inked a deal with a contractor firm to receive 125 films of X-ray, CT scan and MRI but the firm supplied only100 films.

Though the National Institute of ENT received a lower number of the products, it paid the firm in full, incurring Tk 1,807,562 in loss during in 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscals.

An audit of the health ministry found such 26 irregularities at the National Institute of ENT during these two fiscal years, causing a loss of Tk 266.4 million (26.64 crore). Irregularities were found in several specialised sectors including machinery procurement and manpower outsourcing.

The audit found irregularities involving about Tk 122.7 million (12.27 crore) in the procurement of medical equipment alone.