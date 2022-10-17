Biswajit Das murder case: Fugitive convict held in city

On 9 December, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some BCL activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.
On 18 December, 2013, a tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Abdullah, to life imprisonment in the murder case.
On 6 August, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentences of Rafiqul Islam Shakil and Rajon Talukder and commuted the capital punishment of four other convicts — Mahfuzur Rahman Nahid, Emdadul Haque Emdad, GM Rasheduzzaman Shawon and Mir Nurul Alam Liman — to life term.