Biswajit Das murder case: Fugitive convict held in city

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested an absconding accused who had been on the run since his conviction in Biswajit Das murder case in 2012, reports UNB.

The arrestee was Mosharraf Hossain alias Abdullah, 34, of Kishoreganj. He was sentenced to life in jail in the case.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in the capital’s Gulshan area on Sunday night and arrested Abdullah, said senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (Media) of RAB-2.