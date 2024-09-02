Ex-MP Haji Salim arrested
Detectives from Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Haji Mohammad Salim, former lawmaker of Awami League (Dhaka-7) from Bangshal area of Dhaka early Monday, said the authorities.
Md Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner of the DMP (DB-North), confirmed the matter. He said being tipped-off a Detective Branch team conducted a drive in the Bangshal area around 1:30am and arrested him.
He is an accused in cases filed with several police stations, he said.
In 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced him to jail in a case filed over amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.