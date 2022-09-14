Lakshmipur UP chairman Selim Khan gets anticipatory bail

The court also asked him to surrender before the trial court after four weeks.

Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Salim Khan at the court while advocate Khorshed Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Selim Khan’s counsel submitted the bail petition on Tuesday.

On 14 August, HC asked Selim to surrender to the trial court within three weeks in a case filed over earning Tk 340 million illegal assets through unauthorised sand extraction.