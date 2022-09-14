Lakshmipur UP chairman Selim Khan gets anticipatory bail

The court also asked him to surrender before the trial court after four weeks.
Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Salim Khan at the court while advocate Khorshed Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Selim Khan’s counsel submitted the bail petition on Tuesday.
On 14 August, HC asked Selim to surrender to the trial court within three weeks in a case filed over earning Tk 340 million illegal assets through unauthorised sand extraction.
Earlier, on 1 August, ACC’s assistant director Ataur Rahman filed the case against Selim Khan for acquiring the assets illegally.
According to the complaint, Selim Khan acquired assets worth Tk 34,53,81,119 beyond his known sources of income and he concealed information about his assets.
Later, on 8 August, the Appellate Division ruled that Md. Selim Khan must pay a huge amount in royalties against sand extraction from Meghna river.
It said since 2016, writ petitioner Selim Khan had been extracting sand from the Meghna river in Chandpur Sadar and Haimchar illegally, causing the government to incur a huge losses.