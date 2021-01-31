No action against MP Papul until Dhaka officially receives documents: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the Kuwaiti government is yet to inform anything about conviction of Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul in a case related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.

"We can't take any decision until we know about it officially. The Kuwaiti government is yet to officially convey it to us," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.

Foreign minister Momen said they would share with the relevant offices and parliament once they receive documents from the Kuwait government.

"Then a decision will be taken as per rules," he said.