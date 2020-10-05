Noakhali housewife molestation: Protesters stage demo in Shahbagh

People blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Monday, protesting the incident of molestation of a housewife in Noakhali that has gone viral on social media, reports UNB.

The protesters demanded resignation of the home minister for his failure to stop the incidents of rape and oppression against women across the country.

Around 100 protesters took positions at Shahbagh intersection carrying posters in the morning.

They blocked the road around 11:00am with various slogans against growing violence against women.