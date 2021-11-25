Notre Dame College student’s death: Truck driver put on 3-day remand

Meanwhile defense lawyer Firoz Alam submitted a petition seeking his bail which the court rejected.
On Wednesday, Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, was killed when a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit him at Golchattar in the city’s Gulistan area while crossing road.
Patrol police in the area detained driver of the vehicle Russel Khan while he was fleeing and seized the truck, said Md A Ahad, deputy police commissioner of Motijheel division of DMP.
A case was filed at Paltan police station in this regard following a complaint lodged by Naim’s father, he said.
Russel was neither appointed by DSCC as a driver nor he has any driving license, said the police official.
DSCC driver Harun used to allow Russel to drive the vehicle in his absence, he said.