Three arrested for raping, killing mentally-challenged woman in Sylhet

He said the arrestees were yaba addicts and accused of several cases including theft and other anti-social activities.
The accused hit upon a plan to rape the mentally-challenged woman when they were taking yaba at the house of Jabbar on the night of 11 December.
As per plan, they took away the woman to a hillock on the pretext of giving her food and other things, he said.
The trio killed her by hitting her on the head and other parts of the body with sticks and stones when she tried to resist their attempts to rape her, the police officer narrated.
Police recovered the body from the hillock upon information from the locals as they spotted her on 12 December morning, he said.
The police station’s sub-inspector Jahirul Islam Khan filed a murder case accusing some individuals as unidentified on the same day.
The clueless case’s Investigation Officer Emrul Kabir arrested Jabbar, Bachhu and Sebul on 15, 18 and 19 December respectively from several areas.
Clothes and other valuables of the victim were recovered from the spot upon information revealed from the accused, he said, adding that the arrestees landed in jail through a court.