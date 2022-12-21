Three arrested for raping, killing mentally-challenged woman in Sylhet

Police arrested three people in connection with the killing of a mentally-challenged woman after raping her in Gowainghat upazila of the district, reports UNB.

The arrestees--Jabbar Miah, son of Jalil Miah of Mujibnagar village, Bachhu Miah, son of Barek Miah of the same village and Sebul Miah, son of Harunur Rashid of Budhigaon Haor village, were all residents of the upazila.

Probas Kumar Singha, senior assistant superintendent of police (Gowainghat circle) of the district police, disclosed these at a press conference at Gowainghat police station on Tuesday noon.