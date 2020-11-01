NSU student Payel murder verdict today

A Dhaka court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in a case filed over the murder of North South University (NSU) student Saidur Rahman Payel today (Sunday), reports news agency UNB.
The court of Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman fixed the date after closing law-point arguments from both sides on 4 October.
The tribunal also rejected the bail petition of the three accused.
On 2 April last year, a tribunal framed charges against three people including a driver, helper and supervisor of a ‘Hanif Paribahan’ bus for killing Payel in 2018.
The accused are bus driver Jamal Hossain, his helper Foysal Hossain and supervisor Jonny.
Payel Killing
Payel, a fifth semester student of NSU and son of a certain Golam Mawla of Halishahar in Chattogram, was found dead in a canal at Bhaterchar in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj on 23 July 2018.
After a short discussion, the three threw Payel into the canal from a nearby bridge around 4:30am when he was still breathing
A case was filed against three people, including the driver, helper and supervisor of ‘Hanif Paribahan’ bus, with Gazaria police station the next day.
Jonny confessed to his involvement in the killing after his arrest from Motijheel in the capital. Police later arrested bus driver Jamal and helper Faisal from Arambagh, Dhaka.
Confessional Statement of Jonny
On 25 March 2018, Jonny gave a detailed account of the murder.
He told the court that the Dhaka-bound bus from Chattogram got stuck in a tailback at Bahterchar on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the early hours of 22 July.
At that time, Payel got down from the bus to respond to the call of nature. As the bus started moving when the traffic jam eased, Payel started running behind to catch the bus.
The driver eventually stopped the bus but Payel’s head was smashed after it got stuck in the gate and he fell on the road. He became unconscious and was bleeding profusely from his mouth and nose.
The supervisor informed the bus driver of the situation. After a short discussion, the three threw Payel into the canal from a nearby bridge around 4:30am when he was still breathing.
Other passengers of the bus could not understand anything as they were sleeping.
The autopsy report said Payel drowned after being thrown into the canal.