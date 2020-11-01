NSU student Payel murder verdict today

A Dhaka court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in a case filed over the murder of North South University (NSU) student Saidur Rahman Payel today (Sunday), reports news agency UNB.

The court of Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman fixed the date after closing law-point arguments from both sides on 4 October.

The tribunal also rejected the bail petition of the three accused.

On 2 April last year, a tribunal framed charges against three people including a driver, helper and supervisor of a ‘Hanif Paribahan’ bus for killing Payel in 2018.