Nusrat killing: Family demand execution of judgment

Although three year have elapsed since the gruesome murder of Feni madrasah student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, her family is still waiting to see the execution of the judgment, reports news agency UNB.

Nusrat, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Madrasah, was set on fire on 6 April in 2019 on the roof of the madrasah by people loyal to its principal Sirajuddoula whom she had accused of sexually harassing her.

She succumbed to her injuries on 10 April, 2019.