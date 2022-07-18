Crime

Court sets 27 July to deliver verdict in corruption case

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
The court has set 27 July to deliver verdict against Pradeep Kumar Das, former officer in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station, and his wife Chumki Karon in a case filed by the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC).

Chattogram divisional special judge Munshi Abdul Majid fixed the date on Monday, ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Earlier on Monday, OC Pradeep and his wife Chumki were produced before the court for hearing – where their lawyers claimed that their clients are innocent’. After the hearing, the court set a date for declaring the verdict.

In a hearing on 20 June, the ACC presented evidence before the court over amassing assets illegally by the couple. The ACC sought the highest punishment for OC Pradeep and his wife.

On 23 August in 2020, ACC's assistant director Riaz Uddin lodged a case against them over amassing wealth illegally.

