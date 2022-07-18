Court sets 27 July to deliver verdict in corruption case

The court has set 27 July to deliver verdict against Pradeep Kumar Das, former officer in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station, and his wife Chumki Karon in a case filed by the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC).

Chattogram divisional special judge Munshi Abdul Majid fixed the date on Monday, ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.