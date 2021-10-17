OC among 30 injured in Feni clashes

As part of their scheduled programme, the leaders and activists of the parishad thronged in front of Joykali temple on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
Some youths standing in front of the Boro Mosque, hurled brick chips targeting the Hindu devotees, leading to a chase-and counter-chase.
On information, a team of police, led by Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station, rushed to the spot.
The clash spread to Boro Bazar, Boro Mosque, Central High School, Takia road and kitchen market areas of the district town, leaving 30 people, including OC Nizam Uddin injured.
A human-hauler was set on fire during the clashes.
Khandaker Nurunnabi, superintendent of Feni Police, said police lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control.
The clashes which started around 5:00 pm continued till 11:00 pm.
Thirty shops were vandalized during the clashes while some shops were looted.
However, the situation was brought under control after 11:00 pm, said Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Feni Model Police Station.