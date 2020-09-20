OC, four cops withdrawn on extortion charge

Shayestaganj police station officer-in-charge Mozammel Hossain and four other policemen were withdrawn and attached to Habiganj district police lines for taking money from a man threatening him to implicate him in a drug case, reports UNB.

The other policemen are sub-inspector Shawkat Ali, constables Nurul Islam, Jamshed and Nazmul Islam, said Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Habiganj police, on Sunday.

It has been alleged that two motorcyclists – Lutfur Rahman, manager of Best Buy Showroom of RFL, and a certain Sohrab – were stopped on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway when they were going to Alipur on 14 September.