OC, four cops withdrawn on extortion charge

Shayestaganj police station officer-in-charge Mozammel Hossain and four other policemen were withdrawn and attached to Habiganj district police lines for taking money from a man threatening him to implicate him in a drug case, reports UNB.
The other policemen are sub-inspector Shawkat Ali, constables Nurul Islam, Jamshed and Nazmul Islam, said Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Habiganj police, on Sunday.
It has been alleged that two motorcyclists – Lutfur Rahman, manager of Best Buy Showroom of RFL, and a certain Sohrab – were stopped on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway when they were going to Alipur on 14 September.
The accused policemen stopped them in the pretext of checking motorcycle documents.
At one stage, Sohrab left for home to bring documents leaving his motorcycle. Since Sohrab did not return, his pillion rider Lutfar was taken to police custody.
The policemen then demanded bribe from Lutfar threatening him to implicate in a yaba case. Lutfar was allowed to go after he bribed them Tk 28,000.
Later, Lutfar filed a complaint to Habiganj police chief Mohammad Ullah. An investigation body was formed to look into the allegation.
The police personnel were withdrawn and attached to the police lines on Saturday after the probe body found them guilty.