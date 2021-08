Suspended Teknaf thana officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das ensured retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan's death by pressing throat with his leg, witness Shahedul Islam Sifat has said.

Sinha's accompany Sifat gave testimony in Sinha murder case at Cox's Bazar district and sessions judge court on Tuesday.

He said Sinha fell onto the ground and was crying after he was shot.

At the time OC Pradeep reached the spot, and privately talked to inspector Liaqat. Afterwards, Pradeep kicked Sinha at his chest and ensured his death by pressing the victim's throat by his leg (Pradeep).