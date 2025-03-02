Demanding extortion, Anti-discrimination leader says ‘UNO–DC have to be managed’
“You can see where the matter has reached, UNOs and DCs have to be managed. If you feel that some amount should be reduced, then speak to brother. I do not want you to face any problems. You know what it takes to run an organisation.”- These statements are from a conversation in a video that has been widely circulated on Facebook.
In the conversation, an individual is heard demanding extortion money. Allegations of extortion have been raised against Nahid Hasan Khandakar, the spokesperson for the Rangpur city of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. In response, the organisation has issued him a show cause notice. However, Nahid Hasan has denied all allegations, claiming them to be false.
The video, which is 2 minutes and 41 seconds long, began circulating on Facebook yesterday morning, sparking widespread discussions and criticism. Nahid can be seen in the footage but the person on the other end of the conversation is not visible. The conversation in the video includes discussions on sand extraction and park construction.
In the video conversation Nahid says, “You can see where the matter has reached. You should speak to them. If you feel there is a need to adjust things slightly, you know what it takes to run an organisation. That is the situation. I do not want you to face any problems. If you feel there is an issue on your end, then speak to brother (park authority). I cannot force anything upon you.”
At this point the other individual responds to Nahid saying, “If you say that sand extraction is taking place there, then I will have it stopped. I cannot provide one lakh taka (100,000) but I am offering five thousand.”
Nahid then replies, “Why would you stop the business? You should continue running it. Speak to brother. Take time if necessary. You can see where the matter has reached, the UNO and DC must be managed. If you feel that some amount should be reduced, then speak to brother. I do not want you to face any problems. You know what it takes to run an organisation.”
According to several leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur and multiple local sources, the conversation in the video took place a week ago. The incident occurred in the Hazirhat area of Rangpur city, revolving around the illegal extraction of sand under the guise of developing an eco-park.
Acknowledging the conversation, Belal Hossain, the director of the eco-park stated, “Nahid was demanding one lakh taka from me. He intimidated me with threats involving the deputy commissioner and others. They recorded the video themselves and sent it to the superintendent of police. However, they did not release it on Facebook.”
Denying the allegations, Nahid Hasan Khandakar responded, “Six to seven days ago, I went there after receiving reports of illegal sand extraction. However, I did not take a single taka from anyone. They will not be able to provide any evidence. This is entirely a plot set by Jubo league. It is a deliberate attempt to frame me and to discredit the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.”
Emphasising that the Anti-discrimination Student Movement is not involved in any form of illegal activity, the organisation has issued a show cause notice to Nahid. In a letter signed by Ali Milon, the chief organiser of the Rangpur city of the movement, it was stated that it has been asked to explain within three days why action will not be taken against him due to his alleged involvement in the incident.
Imtiaz Ahmed, the convenor of the Rangpur city committee of the movement, told journalists "We are thoroughly examining the video that has surfaced on social media. Initially, it appears that certain individuals may have planned this incident to discredit both him and the platform. However, if the allegations are true, certain action will surely be taken against him."
Regarding the matter, Abu Sayem, the superintendent of police in Rangpur told Prothom Alo, “A man living in Canada approached me with allegations of extortion in relation to the eco-park’s construction. When I advised him to file a formal complaint, he did not do so. If a complaint is lodged, appropriate action will be taken.”