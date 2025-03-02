Demanding extortion, Anti-discrimination leader says ‘UNO–DC have to be managed’

In the video conversation Nahid says, “You can see where the matter has reached. You should speak to them. If you feel there is a need to adjust things slightly, you know what it takes to run an organisation. That is the situation. I do not want you to face any problems. If you feel there is an issue on your end, then speak to brother (park authority). I cannot force anything upon you.”

At this point the other individual responds to Nahid saying, “If you say that sand extraction is taking place there, then I will have it stopped. I cannot provide one lakh taka (100,000) but I am offering five thousand.”

Nahid then replies, “Why would you stop the business? You should continue running it. Speak to brother. Take time if necessary. You can see where the matter has reached, the UNO and DC must be managed. If you feel that some amount should be reduced, then speak to brother. I do not want you to face any problems. You know what it takes to run an organisation.”

According to several leaders of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur and multiple local sources, the conversation in the video took place a week ago. The incident occurred in the Hazirhat area of Rangpur city, revolving around the illegal extraction of sand under the guise of developing an eco-park.