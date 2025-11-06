Murder at BNP candidate’s campaign: Gunman fires with pistol held to neck

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-nominated candidate was carrying out an electoral campaign in Chattogram city on Wednesday evening. The procession was advancing with slogans as it moved. Suddenly, the party leaders and activists heard the sound of gunfire and scattered.

The incident took place in the Khandkarpara area of Chalitatali that falls under the jurisdiction of Bayezid Bostami police station. At the time, Ershad Ullah, the BNP nominated candidate for Chattogram-8 constituency and convener of Chattogram city BNP, was conducting his campaign there.

In the incident, Ershad Ullah and four others sustained bullet wounds. Among them, Sarwar Hossain, a “criminal”, who had been part of the campaign team, died. The others are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Police said Sarwar was accused in 15 lawsuits, including on charges of extortion, possession of illegal arms and murder.