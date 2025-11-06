Murder at BNP candidate’s campaign: Gunman fires with pistol held to neck
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-nominated candidate was carrying out an electoral campaign in Chattogram city on Wednesday evening. The procession was advancing with slogans as it moved. Suddenly, the party leaders and activists heard the sound of gunfire and scattered.
The incident took place in the Khandkarpara area of Chalitatali that falls under the jurisdiction of Bayezid Bostami police station. At the time, Ershad Ullah, the BNP nominated candidate for Chattogram-8 constituency and convener of Chattogram city BNP, was conducting his campaign there.
In the incident, Ershad Ullah and four others sustained bullet wounds. Among them, Sarwar Hossain, a “criminal”, who had been part of the campaign team, died. The others are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.
Police said Sarwar was accused in 15 lawsuits, including on charges of extortion, possession of illegal arms and murder.
Former general secretary of Chattogram city Jubo Dal, Mohammad Shahed, told Prothom Alo that physicians have said Ershad Ullah is out of danger. He was hit in the abdomen by shotgun pellets.
A video of the shooting has spread on social media. The footage shows Ershad Ullah distributing leaflets with his supporters, with Sarwar walking alongside him. At that moment, a young man suddenly blends into the group and, from very close range, holds a pistol to the back of Sarwar’s neck and fires. Seven to eight shots are fired one after another.
For a long time, people linked to the criminal ‘Chhoto Sajjad’ have been threatening to kill my brother. Almost every week they would call and warn him to take his ‘last meal’. We were alert. As we thought there would be security at Ershad Ullah’s campaign, my brother and I joined.Aziz Hossain, slain Sarwar’s brother
Witnesses recounted the same sequence of events. Apart from Ershad Ullah, the remaining injured are: joint convener of Swechchhasebak Dal’s Ward-3 of Panchlaish, Irfanul Haque alias Shanto; and BNP activists Aminul Haque and Murtaza Haque. Physicians have said Irfanul’s condition is critical.
Police also said that Sarwar had a longstanding dispute over territorial dominance with fugitive criminal Sajjad Ali, who is currently abroad. Earlier on 30 March, Sarwar had been targeted in a shooting in the Baklia Access Road area of the city. Two people were killed on that occasion. Sarwar survived by chance.
Abdur Rashid, organisational secretary of Ward-3 at Panchlaish unit BNP and cousin of injured Irfanul Haque, was present at the scene.
He told Prothom Alo, “After Maghrib prayers, we went with Ershad Ullah near a shop beside the mosque to carry out campaign activities. Suddenly, some masked youths came from behind, pushed us aside and shot Sarwar in the neck and throat. Hearing the gunshots, everyone started running in different directions. Then we saw Sarwar lying on the ground. He was taken to hospital dead.”
Another witness, deceased Sarwar’s brother, Aziz Hossain, told Prothom Alo, “For a long time, people linked to the criminal ‘Chhoto Sajjad’ have been threatening to kill my brother. Almost every week they would call and warn him to take his ‘last meal’. We were alert. As we thought there would be security at Ershad Ullah’s campaign, my brother and I joined.”
Aziz Hossain claimed that Sajjad’s associate Md. Raihan and several others directly took part in the killing.
Four witnesses, requesting anonymity, said the killers arrived in a microbus and had blended into the BNP procession.
Such criminal activities in Chattogram before the election are alarming. I would advise that before holding any rally or campaign event, whether by BNP or Jamaat or any party, police should be informed 24 hours in advance. Police will provide maximum security.Hasib Aziz, Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner
Sarwar was married just one month ago. Several BNP leaders, including Ershad Ullah, attended the wedding. After being released on bail from jail on 5 August last year, Sarwar had been seen joining BNP rallies.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that BNP had no involvement in the incident.
He said that when a BNP candidate holds campaign events, hundreds of people join. Sarwar participated, and he was shot due to pre-existing rivalry between two criminal groups.
What the police commissioner says
The injured were admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city. Speaking to journalists there on Wednesday night, Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Hasib Aziz said police have an idea who may have carried out the murder.
According to him, the prime target was Sarwar, not Ershad Ullah. Many masterminds behind the incident are already in jail. One key perpetrator is in jail along with his wife. They operate from remote areas.
He further said they arrived on motorbikes, carried out the killing and fled. Some evidence has been found that could help identify the attackers. They will be identified and brought under the law soon.
The CMP commissioner added, “Such criminal activities in Chattogram before the election are alarming. I would advise that before holding any rally or campaign event, whether by BNP or Jamaat or any party, police should be informed 24 hours in advance. Police will provide maximum security. Ershad Ullah was at my office before the campaign in the afternoon. He did not once mention he would be campaigning in Chalitatali. Even the Bayezid police station had no information. On this”
Tension prevails in the area, residents in fear
When visiting the Khandkarpara area of Chalitatali under Bayezid Bostami police station around 11:00 pm on Wednesday, all shops were seen closed. Anxiety prevailed among residents. Locals were unwilling to speak due to fear.
Wishing not to be named, several local residents said that shops usually stay open until midnight and people move about. But in fear, people are scared to leave their homes.
Members of PBI were seen collecting various pieces of evidence at the crime scene.