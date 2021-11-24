One among 21 accused detained: Police

Crime and Law

Law enforcement agencies have apprehended one of the 21 accused in the murder of local councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel, reports UNB.

Sumon, the accused, was picked up by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the city's Kuchaitoli area on Tuesday night. He was later handed over to the police, said Faruk Ahmed, superintendent of Cumilla police.

"Sumon, whose name figures in the FIR (First Information Report) filed in the case, was detained by RAB during a raid. Efforts are on to nab the other accused," Faruk told reporters after visiting the slain councillor's house around noon on Wednesday.

The late councillor's family members, however, demanded immediate arrest of all the accused in the case.

Sohel, Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) councillor of Ward-17, and one of his aides were shot dead while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in the Pathuariapara area on Monday.

Based on his younger brother Syed Rumon's complaint, as many as 21 people, some 10 of them unidentified, were booked by the Kotwali police.

