One among 21 accused detained: Police

"Sumon, whose name figures in the FIR (First Information Report) filed in the case, was detained by RAB during a raid. Efforts are on to nab the other accused," Faruk told reporters after visiting the slain councillor's house around noon on Wednesday.
The late councillor's family members, however, demanded immediate arrest of all the accused in the case.
Sohel, Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) councillor of Ward-17, and one of his aides were shot dead while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in the Pathuariapara area on Monday.
Based on his younger brother Syed Rumon's complaint, as many as 21 people, some 10 of them unidentified, were booked by the Kotwali police.