One arrested as woman's body recovered in trunk identified after 6 years: PBI

Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a trunk at Gabtoli Bus stand in 2015 and arrested the prime accused from Cumilla district, reports UNB.

The deceased was Shampa Begum, daughter of Ilias Sheikh, a medical assistant hailing from Khulna.

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested retired navy member Rezaul Karim Shwapon from Cumilla EPZ area on Friday morning.