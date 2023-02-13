RAB detains two top ‘HUJI-B members’ from city

RAB-3 commanding officer Lt. Col. Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed told BSS that based on secret information a team of RAB-3 conducted a raid in Malibagh area and arrested the two.
According to RAB, Abdul Quddus is the regional and central coordinator of Jashore district unit of HuJI-B.
In 2007, a militant case was filed with Jhenaidah Sadar police station against Quddus and he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in that case.
The other arrestee, Sirajul Islam, joined the HuJI-B organisation in 2001. He was in-charge of recruitment and economic wing of Jashore district central Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B).
In 2010, an Explosives Act case was filed against him. He was arrested in 2011 at Jashore Kotwali police station in that case and was released on bail in 2012, after which he went into hiding in various areas of Khulna division and was carrying out organisational activities.
Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media) of RAB-3, Farzana Haque, confirmed the matter to BSS saying that the two arrested militant leaders were sent to Dhaka court on Monday after primary interrogation.