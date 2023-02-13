RAB detains two top ‘HUJI-B members’ from city

Two top leaders of the banned militant organisation, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), of Khulna Division were arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday night from Malibagh area in the capital, reports news agency BSS.

The arrested militant leaders are- Abdul Quddus, 57, of Mirzapur village in Jashore district and Md. Sirajul Islam alias Salauddin, 35, of Barandipara village of the same district.