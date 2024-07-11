20 police members killed in 21 years, verdict in 3 cases only

It was midnight on 19 April 2010. Assistant sub-inspector Gautam Roy was returning from his workplace at Bangshal police station in the capital to his residence in Old Dhaka’s Wari.

When he arrived in Dholaikhal, he noticed suspicious movements of three people. So, he approached to search them, but one of them shot Gautam on the left side of his chest and the back waist, leaving him dead on the spot. The family claimed it was a targeted killing.

Fourteen years have passed since the killing, but its trial has not been finished yet. Sixteen out of 47 witnesses have given their statements at court so far after charges were framed.

Like the Gautam killing, at least 20 police members were killed over the past 21 years. A total of 18 cases were filed over those killings, while verdicts were delivered in three of those cases and investigation is underway in two cases.