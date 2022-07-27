Assassination attempt on PM Hasina: HC rejects bail plea of 4 convicts

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of four convicts in a case over the attack on the motorcade of then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira in 2002, reports UNB.

The four convicts are - Md Yasin Ali, Md Tofajjal Hossain, Md Abdus Sattar and advocate Abdus Sattar.

The HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Atoar Rahman passed the order.

The court also sought the documents of the case after suspending their fine.

On 30 August of 2002, a group of terrorists attacked the convoy of then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in front of Kalaroa Upazila BNP office in Satkhira on her way to Magura after visiting a freedom fighter’s wife at Sadar Hospital.

In 2015, a chargesheet was submitted to the court in the case.

On 4 February last year, Satkhira Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sentenced three people including former lawmaker Habibul Islam Habib to 10-year imprisonment and 47 others to different jail terms in the case.