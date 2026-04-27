Domestic worker used fake names, drugged victims in serial thefts

Describing the incident, Enayet Hossain Mannan said that on 13 August last year, a woman identifying herself as Anjuman went to the house of Ibnul Alam Palash in Uttara Sector 4 in search of a job as a domestic worker. Initially, she approached the building caretaker Zakir Hossain for work, who later introduced her to Ibnul. After some discussion, Ibnul asked her to join work from the next day and to bring a photocopy of her National Identity Card (NID). However, when she came the next day, she said she had forgotten to bring it and would provide it later.

He further said that both Ibnul Alam and his wife are service holder and had gone to their offices that morning, while Ibnul’s 66-year-old mother, Rowshanara Begum, was at home. The domestic worker prepared breakfast—flatbread and fried potatoes—for her.

However, she secretly mixed sleeping pills with the food, rendering Rowshanara unconscious, and fled with her gold bangles, earrings, and 3,000 taka in cash. When Ibnul returned home in the afternoon and found his mother unconscious, he rushed her to the hospital. After nine days of treatment, she recovered. Ibnul later filed a case with Uttara East Police Station. Although police investigated the case for several months, they failed to identify the accused and submitted a final report to the court. The court, on its own initiative, ordered PBI to conduct further investigation.