Friend describes how DU student Shahriar was killed

Shahriar Alam Samya was returning to Dhaka University (DU) campus from the Suhrawardy Udyan on a motorcycle with two of his friends Tuesday night.

On the way, they collided with another motorcycle which was accompanied by two or three other motorcycles with two to three riders on each. The little collision led to an altercation between the two sides. At one point, the riders on the other motorcycles attacked and started beating the students. In between, some of them stabbed Shahriar.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, Shahriar’s friend Ashraful Alam Rafi, a student of the microbiology department at DU, said he and Shahriar were batch mates. However, Shahriar was a master’s student at the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University. He was also the literary and publication secretary of the DU unit of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, at Sir AF Rahman Hall.