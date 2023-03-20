Police's speedy arrest of Mahiya Mahi questioned

They said police are employees of the republic. Any aggrieved citizen can express and can bring about allegations against them. There could be investigation if there wais any allegation against police. The concerned police official could file defamation suit too if the allegations are found to be false. But without following any of this, a case was filed against Mahiya Mahi under the Digital Security Act.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyer and rights activist Sara Hossain said, “There should not even be a criminal case against Mahiya Mahi. A civil suit could have been filed against her if she had defamed any person. None can behave with her this way even if she was not pregnant. She was not fleeing the country.”

She further said, “Mahi’s allegation was against a police official. Following this the speed at which everything happened, it seems the law is not being implemented against all equally.”

Sara Hossain also remarked that the case against Mahi should be withdrawn and an investigation into what happened with her is necessary.