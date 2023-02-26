Reasons behind shooting Shibpur upazila chairman

His son Aminur Rashid Khan said his father might have been shot by a pistol fitted with a silencer as they did not hear any gunshot. Hearing Harunur’s scream, they found him lying on the floor soaked in blood. They rushed him to hospital.

Harunur’s nephew Fazle Rabbi Khan has been staying with Harunur since he was shot. He thinks the miscreants targeted to hit Harunur on the chest but failed as he turned around. The attackers are professionals, he said adding that such an incident could not have been happened without help from some local person.

Harunur could identify all three miscreants and passed information about them to the police, Fazle Rabbi added.

Firuz Talukder, officer in charge of Shibpur police station, said three suspects have been identified but are yet to be arrested. The motive behind the incident would be clear after investigation.