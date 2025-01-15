Osman family accused of incredible forgery to evade govt debt

The travel agency owned by Sakhawat Hossain has an office in a small room of a building in the capital’s Fakirapool with only a table and three chairs. The monthly rent for this office is Tk 6,000. Sakhawat also lives in a mess in Fakirapool.

However, as per the documents of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), he owns a share of an international gateway (IGW) company, K Telecom, and is the managing director (MD) of the company.

International calls come through these IGW agencies. K Telecom owes more than Tk 1.26 billion to the BTRC. The BTRC has filed cases against the owners over the debts.

Now the question arises as to how could Sakhawat be the owner of such a big company. This correspondent went to Shakhawat Hossain’s office in Fakirapool on 17 December and asked him the question.

He said, “I myself didn’t know that. BTRC officials went to my house on 18 October with police from the Rangunia police station in Chattogram. It was at the time that I came to learn about the company and my ownership.”