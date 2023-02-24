CID submits final report saying it ‘suicide’

Jakir Hossain Mahmud, an inspector at the prosecution section of Chattogram district court, said CID’s Chattogram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdus Salam Miah submitted the final report on Wednesday.
“The report will be submitted to the court next week,” he said.
Earlier, the CID and police submitted two separate reports saying that Diaz, a former assistant secretary of the BCL central committee, died by suicide.
This time again, the CID said they found no evidence of murder.
On 20 November, 2016, police recovered the hanging body of Diaz, a former joint secretary of Chittagong University (CU) unit BCL, from his residence on the north campus of the university.
The first autopsy report prepared by the physicians of Chattogram Medical College Hospital said that the former BCL leader committed suicide. The report was given three days after the recovery of the body.
Later, an unnatural death case was filed at the local Hathazari police station in this regard.
Though police primarily said they found no evidence of murder, the victim’s mother Jaheda Amin Chowdhury, also an employee of the CU, filed a murder case accusing 10 people including a CU assistant proctor at a Chattogram court on 24 November that year.
The accused are former assistant proctor Anowar Hossain Chowdhury, CU unit BCL’s former acting president Abul Mansur Jamshed, the then unit BCL president Alamgir Tipu, vice presidents Mansur Alam and Abdul Malek, joint secretary Abu Torab Parash, organising secretary Mohammad Arman, publicity secretary Rashedul Alam Jisan, hospitality affairs secretary Mizanur Rahman and another person.
The court asked the law enforcers to reinvestigate the incident after exhuming the body from his grave.