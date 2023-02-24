CID submits final report saying it ‘suicide’

Jakir Hossain Mahmud, an inspector at the prosecution section of Chattogram district court, said CID’s Chattogram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdus Salam Miah submitted the final report on Wednesday.

“The report will be submitted to the court next week,” he said.

Earlier, the CID and police submitted two separate reports saying that Diaz, a former assistant secretary of the BCL central committee, died by suicide.

This time again, the CID said they found no evidence of murder.

On 20 November, 2016, police recovered the hanging body of Diaz, a former joint secretary of Chittagong University (CU) unit BCL, from his residence on the north campus of the university.