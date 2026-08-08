Concerns persist over unrecovered looted weapons and fugitive prisoners

A shotgun was found in a fisherman’s net while he was fishing in Singarpur of Araihazar, Narayanganj, on Monday. Police later confirmed through registration records that the firearm was among those looted from Araihazar police station during the July uprising.

The incident has once again highlighted that a portion of the firearms and ammunition looted from police stations and prisons during the uprising remains unrecovered. It has also drawn attention to the fact that hundreds of prisoners who escaped from jails at the time are yet to be arrested.