Police have arrested three more people over vandalising the houses, shops and temples of Hindu community in Sahapara area of Lohagara in Narail.

They are: Sayeed Sheikh, 55, resident of Talbaria, Rezaul Sheikh, 40, resident of Batikabari and Masum Billah, 30, resident of Boira village.

They were arrested in a drive conducted on Sunday night. With this, a total of five people have been arrested so far in this incident.