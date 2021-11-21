PBI probe report submission deferred to 8 December

A Dhaka court on Sunday allowed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) an extended time until 8 December to submit its investigate on report on Bashundhara Group’s managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others accused in a case over the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara set the new deadline of after PBI failed to submit the report on Sunday, as it was earlier asked by the same court.