Four expelled from Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has termed the murder of Old Dhaka’s scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, as “gruesome and barbaric.”

He told Prothom Alo, “No political party should take responsibility for an individual’s criminal act. I urge the law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest those involved, ensure a proper investigation, and deliver exemplary punishment.”

Salahuddin Ahmed said that those seen in the video footage of the incident—members of Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal—have been named as accused in the case. They have been expelled from their respective organisations for life.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal issued separate statements announcing the expulsion of four of their leaders and activists for life over the murder in Old Dhaka.

They are - Rajjab Ali alias Pintu, former assistant secretary for climate affairs of the Jubo Dal central executive committee; Sabah Karim alias Lucky, joint convener of Dhaka South city Jubo Dal; Apu Das, member secretary of Chhatra Dal’s Chawkbazar unit; and Md Kalu, also known as Swechchhasebak Kalu, from Swechchhasebak Dal.