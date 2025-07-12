Four expelled from Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has termed the murder of Old Dhaka’s scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, as “gruesome and barbaric.”
He told Prothom Alo, “No political party should take responsibility for an individual’s criminal act. I urge the law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest those involved, ensure a proper investigation, and deliver exemplary punishment.”
Salahuddin Ahmed said that those seen in the video footage of the incident—members of Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal—have been named as accused in the case. They have been expelled from their respective organisations for life.
Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal issued separate statements announcing the expulsion of four of their leaders and activists for life over the murder in Old Dhaka.
They are - Rajjab Ali alias Pintu, former assistant secretary for climate affairs of the Jubo Dal central executive committee; Sabah Karim alias Lucky, joint convener of Dhaka South city Jubo Dal; Apu Das, member secretary of Chhatra Dal’s Chawkbazar unit; and Md Kalu, also known as Swechchhasebak Kalu, from Swechchhasebak Dal.
“The organisation will not take responsibility for any misdeeds by the expelled leaders,” Jubo Dal president Abdul Monayem and general secretary Mohammad Nurul Islam said in a statement. They added that Jubo Dal members at all levels have been instructed not to maintain any organisational links with the expelled leaders.
Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin have called for appropriate legal action against expelled leader Apu Das and urged that exemplary punishment be ensured for his crime.
Scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, 39, was beaten and bludgeoned to death in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College (Mitford) Hospital in Old Dhaka around 6:00pm on Wednesday. The attackers hit him on his chest and head with stones in front of bystanders. A video of the brutal incident later went viral on social media Facebook.
Several leaders and activists of BNP’s affiliated organisation Jubo Dal and its allied group Chhatra Dal have been identified among those seen in the video of the killing. As a result, the BNP is being widely criticised on social media. Many are comparing this incident to similar events during the fascist Awami League era.
Speaking in this regard, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmad told newspersons, “The practice of dirty politics continues by blaming BNP even after taking strong action over the Mitford incident.”
It is learnt that BNP’s top leadership is embarrassed over its leaders and activists becoming involved in various crimes. In light of the situation, strict instructions have been issued to Jubo Dal, Swechchhashebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal. The three associate bodies of the BNP will hold a joint press conference to issue directives on the matter today, Saturday.
Initial findings suggest that Sohag, a young scrap metal trader, was brutally murdered over business disputes and previous enmity. His elder sister filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station in Old Dhaka. Police have collected CCTV footage from the scene and arrested four people in separate raids.