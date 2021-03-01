Permission sought to interrogate Didarul, Minhaz

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police on Monday sought permission to interrogate Didarul Bhuiyan and Minhaz Mannan Emon in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for ‘anti-government posts’ on Facebook.
CTTC unit filed a petition with the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique and the court fixed 10 March for hearing the petition.
The court also asked the two accused- Didarul, leader of sociopolitical collective ‘Rastrochinta’ (Statecraft) and Minhaz, Dhaka Stock Exchange director, to appear before the court on 10 March during the hearing. The duo secured bail on 14 September last year.
Sub-Inspector Absar Ahmed of CTTCU filed the petition. Warrant officer Md Abu Bakar Siddique of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case on 5 May, 2020, under the Digital Security Act against 11 people including Minhaz Mannan Emon, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) director, cartoonist Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtak Ahmed.
According to the case statement, the accused misled people by spreading rumours.
Meanwhile, on 23 February, police sought a three-day remand to interrogate writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who died in police custody on 25 February, and cartoonist Kabir Kishore in the case.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court judge Mohammad Jasim rejected the remand petition on Sunday.