Permission sought to interrogate Didarul, Minhaz

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police on Monday sought permission to interrogate Didarul Bhuiyan and Minhaz Mannan Emon in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for ‘anti-government posts’ on Facebook.

CTTC unit filed a petition with the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique and the court fixed 10 March for hearing the petition.

The court also asked the two accused- Didarul, leader of sociopolitical collective ‘Rastrochinta’ (Statecraft) and Minhaz, Dhaka Stock Exchange director, to appear before the court on 10 March during the hearing. The duo secured bail on 14 September last year.