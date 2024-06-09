Man abducted in broad daylight in Dhaka

Police obtained footage from several CCTV cameras. One footage shows a group of people coming in front of a shop in a white car.

They were seen beating a man standing beside the road and dragging him to the car. Another person holding a pistol was also seen running behind the vehicle.

Motijheel police station officer-in-charge Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo that one of the two groups was constructing a building on the disputed land.

As rivals barred the construction, blank shots were fired.