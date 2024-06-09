Man abducted in broad daylight in Dhaka
A man was allegedly abducted in Dhaka in broad daylight over a land dispute on Sunday.
Police said there had been a long dispute between Mohiuddin, who is involved in the real estate business, and Md Raju, over a piece of land behind Bangladesh Bank in the capital.
Police obtained footage from several CCTV cameras. One footage shows a group of people coming in front of a shop in a white car.
They were seen beating a man standing beside the road and dragging him to the car. Another person holding a pistol was also seen running behind the vehicle.
Motijheel police station officer-in-charge Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo that one of the two groups was constructing a building on the disputed land.
As rivals barred the construction, blank shots were fired.
“We initially learned that the pistol from which shots were fired is licensed to Md Raju and we are trying to know the details,” the OC said.
Police sources said one was detained and undergoing interrogation.
Regarding the abduction, OC Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo that they could not know immediately as to who abducted whom. Police are looking into everything.