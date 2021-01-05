PK Haldar's mother, others barred from leaving the country

The High Court has barred 25 people, including Lilavati Haldar, mother of Prashant Kumar Haldar, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited, from leaving the country. Directives have been issued to prevent them from going abroad. And, if necessary, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will be able to interrogate them in accordance with the law.
The virtual High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by five depositors of People's Leasing and Financial Services, a private financial institution owned by PK Haldar. The five depositors have been named as the defendants.
The five depositors are former Chief Justice Mostafa Kamal’s daughter Nashid Kamal, housewife Samia Binte Mahbub, Md Tariqul Islam, freedom fighter and former director of the physical education center at Dhaka University Shawkatur Rahman and former ambassador Raziul Hasan.
On 3 January, four depositors of People’s Leasing presented their statements in court. The Court directed them to submit their statements in writing and set 5 January as the day of hearing. Accordingly, they submitted their appeal in writing Tuesday, 5 January. Besides, the ACC legal counsel and public prosecutor informed the about the progress of investigations into of the case filed by ACC against PK Haldar and about sending his arrest warrant to Interpol.
The court has set 20 January 20 as the date of the next hearing, asking for an update then on the red alert issued by Interpol. ACC’s lawyer Khurshid Alam, deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik and lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Khan were present at the court.
On 18 November, a report appeared in a daily, stating that ACC would seek Interpol's help in apprehending PK Haldar. Considering media reports on the matter, the same bench on 19 November issued a rule to bring PK Haldar back to the country and asked the defendants and ACC chairman to inform the court about the steps taken for his arrest.
There are allegations that PK Halder has amassed at least Tk 35 billion (Tk 3,500 thousand crore) during his tenure at different financial institutions including International Leasing and Finance Service Limited. According to the media reports, he is hiding in Canada.