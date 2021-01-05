PK Haldar's mother, others barred from leaving the country

The five depositors are former Chief Justice Mostafa Kamal’s daughter Nashid Kamal, housewife Samia Binte Mahbub, Md Tariqul Islam, freedom fighter and former director of the physical education center at Dhaka University Shawkatur Rahman and former ambassador Raziul Hasan.

On 3 January, four depositors of People’s Leasing presented their statements in court. The Court directed them to submit their statements in writing and set 5 January as the day of hearing. Accordingly, they submitted their appeal in writing Tuesday, 5 January. Besides, the ACC legal counsel and public prosecutor informed the about the progress of investigations into of the case filed by ACC against PK Haldar and about sending his arrest warrant to Interpol.

The court has set 20 January 20 as the date of the next hearing, asking for an update then on the red alert issued by Interpol. ACC’s lawyer Khurshid Alam, deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik and lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Khan were present at the court.