PK Haldar’s trail: BFIU seeks info on accounts of SK Sur, Shah Alam

In an 'unprecedented' move, the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has sought information on the bank accounts of the central bank's former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury and his wife, as well as those of serving executive director Shah Alam and his two wives, reports UNB.

The two officials are accused of receiving bribes from top executives of some leasing companies.

According to official sources at the BB, the BFIU has sent letters to all the banks asking them to submit the relevant bank account details.



"The BFIU has directed the banks to submit all the information, including transactions, of their accounts by Tuesday," said a BB source, adding that it is unprecedented for the central bank to seek bank account information of its officials.

The letters mentioned the names of Sur Chowdhury and his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, and Shah Alam and his two wives Shaheen Akter Shelley and Nasrin Begum.

