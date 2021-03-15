PK Haldar’s trail: BFIU seeks info on accounts of SK Sur, Shah Alam

In an 'unprecedented' move, the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has sought information on the bank accounts of the central bank's former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury and his wife, as well as those of serving executive director Shah Alam and his two wives, reports UNB.
The two officials are accused of receiving bribes from top executives of some leasing companies.
According to official sources at the BB, the BFIU has sent letters to all the banks asking them to submit the relevant bank account details.
"The BFIU has directed the banks to submit all the information, including transactions, of their accounts by Tuesday," said a BB source, adding that it is unprecedented for the central bank to seek bank account information of its officials.
The letters mentioned the names of Sur Chowdhury and his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, and Shah Alam and his two wives Shaheen Akter Shelley and Nasrin Begum.
All of them have been asked to send their account opening forms, transactions and other information.
Recently, a letter was sent to the banks from the intelligence cell of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) asking for information on Sur Chowdhury and Shah Alam, in relation to the investigation into the scam engineered by PK Haldar.
The names of Sk Sur Chowdhury and Shah Alam came to the forefront following the testimony given by Rashidul Islam, a former managing director of International Leasing And Financial Services Limited, before the court about their involvement in receiving bribes.
The leasing company was run into the ground under the control of PK Haldar who escaped the country to avert trial.