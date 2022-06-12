Plaintiff on the run after filing case against police

A man is on the run as he feels insecure after filing a case against three policemen under Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act with Kotwali police station in the capital. Victim Rajib Kar recently filed a written complaint at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this regard.

Following the complaint, the NHRC sent a letter to the police headquarters asking whether any action has been taken against the accused policemen. The commission first requested the police headquarters to respond by 19 May and then extended the time until 25 May. But the NHRC has not received any answer as of now, confirmed the commission’s full-time member Kamal Uddin Ahmed to Prothom Alo.