Crude bomb explosion outside July Uprising memorial museum, CNG auto-rickshaw driver injured
A crude bomb (locally known as cocktail) exploded outside the July Uprising Memorial Museum in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital, injuring a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw driver.
The explosion occurred at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday. Ibne Mizan, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the incident.
Ibne Mizan told Prothom Alo, “Two crude bombs were thrown onto the road in front of the July Uprising Memorial Museum last night. One exploded, while the other remains unexploded. The DMP’s Bomb Disposal Unit is trying to defuse it.”
The police official said, “The exploded crude bomb landed on a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw, injuring its driver. His identity was not immediately known. We sent him to hospital for treatment.”
Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan said police had inspected the scene. The authorities have yet to identify those responsible for the explosion. Police are trying to obtain footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.