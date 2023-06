The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya's founder Shamin Mahfuz and his wife from Demra in the capital.

A large number of arms and explosives were seized from the arrestees at the time on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

DMP additional commissioner (CTTC) Md Asaduzzaman will brief the media over the incident at DMP media center later on Saturday.