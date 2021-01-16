Police arrest two wanted for trafficking, killing on Interpol list

Two Bangladeshi men accused of killing and kidnapping migrants have been arrested, police said on Friday, just weeks after the country shared details of suspected human traffickers with Interpol for the first time.

Police said Jafor Eqbal, 38, who appeared on Interpol’s Red Notice list of wanted fugitives on suspicion of murder, kidnapping and deceiving job seekers, was detained in Italy earlier this month.

The second man, Shahadat Hossain, 29, who faced similar accusations on the international police force’s wanted list, was arrested in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, late last year.

“Interpol helped us a lot,” said Jisanul Hoque, a senior police official from Bangladesh’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), adding that the two men were suspected of trafficking Bangladeshis to countries including Libya.